Two Durham parks are partially closed after city-hired contractors found dangerous levels of lead in the soil.

Why it matters: Chronic lead exposure is dangerous, especially for children. It can cause permanent damage to the brain and nervous system.

Driving the news: Contractors found eight soil samples with lead levels higher than the EPA threshold in East Durham Park, and seven in Walltown Park. All affected areas have been fenced off.

Dangerous levels of lead were also found in the old Sign & Signal shop area of East End Park that isn't accessible to the public.

None of the lead contamination was found in playground areas.

Catch up quick: The city hired a contractor after a Duke graduate student's research identified high levels of lead in East Durham, East End and Walltown parks due to the historic presence of trash incinerators.

The big picture: All three parks are located in predominantly non-white and/or low-income neighborhoods, INDY Week reports.

What's next: Further analysis of the soil. It's expected to be completed by Aug. 21 and after that, the city of Durham says it will hold public meetings to share the findings.