Best August concerts in Raleigh and Durham, from Snoop Dogg to Tyler Childers
It's a packed month for concerts in The Triangle, and some of these shows are going to sell out fast (if they haven't already by the time you read this).
- Here are some of the shows happening 'round here in August.
🎙 Aug. 1: Sam Smith and special guest Jessie Reyez perform at PNC Arena tonight. Tickets start at $30.
🪕 Aug. 4: Jason Mraz brings his The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride to Red Hat Amphitheater.
🎤 Aug. 4: American folk rock band River Whyless graces Durham's Motorco Music Hall.
🤠 August 4: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek hosts North Carolina native and country singer-songwriter Eric Church.
🍃 Aug. 6: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and others are bringing their High School Reunion Tour to Walnut Creek.
✨ Aug. 6: Austin-based Americana musician Shakey Graves will perform at The Ritz — it's bound to be a show you won't forget. (Yes, this is one of Lucille's favorite bands.)
🎟️ Aug. 11: Hip-hop trio Death Grips will perform at The Ritz — grab the few tickets that are left while you still can.
🎼 Aug. 13: Tyler Childers takes the stage at Red Hat Amphitheater, but there aren't many tickets left (and they're pricey).
🎸 Aug. 14: Sing your heart out to "Gives You Hell" with the All-American Rejects (Oklahoma natives, just like Lucille!) in a show at Red Hat.
🎉 Aug. 15: 50 Cent is bringing his Final Lap Tour to Walnut Creek.
👑 Aug. 15: Queens of the Stone Age play at Red Hat.
