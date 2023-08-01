Best August concerts in Raleigh and Durham, from Snoop Dogg to Tyler Childers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Rapper Wiz Khalifa opens for Snoop Dogg last month in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Harold Feng/Getty Images

It's a packed month for concerts in The Triangle, and some of these shows are going to sell out fast (if they haven't already by the time you read this).

Here are some of the shows happening 'round here in August.

🎙 Aug. 1: Sam Smith and special guest Jessie Reyez perform at PNC Arena tonight. Tickets start at $30.

🪕 Aug. 4: Jason Mraz brings his The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride to Red Hat Amphitheater.

🎤 Aug. 4: American folk rock band River Whyless graces Durham's Motorco Music Hall.

🤠 August 4: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek hosts North Carolina native and country singer-songwriter Eric Church.

🍃 Aug. 6: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and others are bringing their High School Reunion Tour to Walnut Creek.

✨ Aug. 6: Austin-based Americana musician Shakey Graves will perform at The Ritz — it's bound to be a show you won't forget. (Yes, this is one of Lucille's favorite bands.)

🎟️ Aug. 11: Hip-hop trio Death Grips will perform at The Ritz — grab the few tickets that are left while you still can.

🎼 Aug. 13: Tyler Childers takes the stage at Red Hat Amphitheater, but there aren't many tickets left (and they're pricey).

🎸 Aug. 14: Sing your heart out to "Gives You Hell" with the All-American Rejects (Oklahoma natives, just like Lucille!) in a show at Red Hat.

🎉 Aug. 15: 50 Cent is bringing his Final Lap Tour to Walnut Creek.

👑 Aug. 15: Queens of the Stone Age play at Red Hat.