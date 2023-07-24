1 hour ago - Things to Do

Ariana DeBose is performing a benefit concert in Raleigh

Zachery Eanes

Ariana DeBose accepts the Actress in a Supporting Role award for "West Side Story" in 2022. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Academy Award-winning actor and Broadway star Ariana DeBose " is making her return to the Triangle.

Driving the news: The Wake Forest native, who won an Oscar for her role in "West Side Story," will perform a one-night-only show in Raleigh on Aug. 26.

Why it matters: The concert is being held as a fundraiser for Theatre Raleigh Arts Center, a local institution that brings in professional actors for shows throughout the year and provides a launching pad for local actors.

What they're saying: "Now more than ever, supporting arts organizations on local levels is paramount to promoting societal empathy, compassion and stimulating creativity," DuBose said in a statement.

  • "If I am anything, I am living proof that the arts works. … Providing performance opportunities for young people and aspiring artists can set them on paths they never dreamed they would find."

Tickets will cost $100-$200 and are available on Theatre Raleigh's website.

