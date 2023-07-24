Share on email (opens in new window)

Ariana DeBose accepts the Actress in a Supporting Role award for "West Side Story" in 2022. Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Academy Award-winning actor and Broadway star Ariana DeBose " is making her return to the Triangle.

Driving the news: The Wake Forest native, who won an Oscar for her role in "West Side Story," will perform a one-night-only show in Raleigh on Aug. 26.

Why it matters: The concert is being held as a fundraiser for Theatre Raleigh Arts Center, a local institution that brings in professional actors for shows throughout the year and provides a launching pad for local actors.

As a whole, regional theaters have struggled since the pandemic, with many theaters having to cut performances or close, the Washington Post reported.

Earlier this year, Triad Stage in Greensboro announced it would close after 20 years due to financial struggles.

What they're saying: "Now more than ever, supporting arts organizations on local levels is paramount to promoting societal empathy, compassion and stimulating creativity," DuBose said in a statement.

"If I am anything, I am living proof that the arts works. … Providing performance opportunities for young people and aspiring artists can set them on paths they never dreamed they would find."

Tickets will cost $100-$200 and are available on Theatre Raleigh's website.