Ariana DeBose is performing a benefit concert in Raleigh
Academy Award-winning actor and Broadway star Ariana DeBose " is making her return to the Triangle.
Driving the news: The Wake Forest native, who won an Oscar for her role in "West Side Story," will perform a one-night-only show in Raleigh on Aug. 26.
Why it matters: The concert is being held as a fundraiser for Theatre Raleigh Arts Center, a local institution that brings in professional actors for shows throughout the year and provides a launching pad for local actors.
- As a whole, regional theaters have struggled since the pandemic, with many theaters having to cut performances or close, the Washington Post reported.
- Earlier this year, Triad Stage in Greensboro announced it would close after 20 years due to financial struggles.
What they're saying: "Now more than ever, supporting arts organizations on local levels is paramount to promoting societal empathy, compassion and stimulating creativity," DuBose said in a statement.
- "If I am anything, I am living proof that the arts works. … Providing performance opportunities for young people and aspiring artists can set them on paths they never dreamed they would find."
Tickets will cost $100-$200 and are available on Theatre Raleigh's website.
