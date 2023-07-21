The USWNT during a send-off celebration after an international friendly game between Wales and USWNT at PayPal Park on July 9 in San Jose, California. Photo: Bob Drebin/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team returns to the FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday in search of their fifth World Cup title.

You can watch the tournament on FOX and FS1. All of the USWNT matches will air on FOX, as will the tournament final. The USWNT group stage schedule is:

🇻🇳 Vietnam Friday, July 21 at 9pm.

🇳🇱 Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26, at 9pm.

🇵🇹 Portugal on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 3am.

Here are a few places to watch:

🍺 The Boot Room: The Durham soccer bar attached to Beer Study will be staying open for all of the 9pm games during the World Cup.

🦁 Carolina Ale House: The N.C. Courage, which will have six players at the tournament, are hosting an official watch party at Carolina Ale House's Brier Creek location, with pre-game activities starting at 8pm.

The Carolina Ale House in Cary will be the venue for the Netherlands game.

🎥 The Rialto: The newly reopened Raleigh theater will open its doors at 7:30pm for the watch party. Entry is free and beverages will be sold.

⚽ Sport & Social: The Sport & Social bar at The Fenton in Cary will also have a watch party for the first two games.

🚚 The Tap Yard: The new Raleigh bar will bring in food trucks for the first game of the World Cup.