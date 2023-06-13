The U.S. Supreme Court won't hear a North Carolina case challenging the state's decision to stop issuing license plates bearing the Confederate flag, it announced Monday.

Driving the news: The case is one of several the court said it won't hear, the Associated Press reports. It did not comment on its reasoning for the decision.

Flashback: North Carolina's Department of Transportation said in 2021 that it would no longer issue or renew license plates with the Confederate battle flag or any variation of that flag, including the Sons of Confederate Veterans' insignia.