Warmer days are on the way, and we've been plotting our favorite ways to make the most of them, stay cool and spend some time outside.

So, just for you, we compiled a list of some summertime activities worth checking out.

📽️ Watch a movie outdoors

While the days may be hot, the nights are getting perfect for outdoor movie watching.

Driving the news: The Triangle is stocked with outdoor movie options this summer for the whole family.

Of note: Films included in this list start at 8:30pm unless otherwise specified.

North Carolina Museum of Art: The outdoor Park Theatre has a stacked list of great films showing this summer. Entry is $7.

July 7: "Grease "

"Grease " July 8: "Dirty Dancing"

"Dirty Dancing" July 14: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" Aug. 4: "Slumdog Millionaire"

"Slumdog Millionaire" Aug. 12: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

💡 Pro tip: You can order concessions ahead of time.

Moore Square: The city shows a film every First Friday from March to December. All shows are free.

July 7: "Men in Black"

"Men in Black" Aug. 4: "The Princess and the Frog"

Durham Central Park: Durham Parks and Recreation's summer series features concerts and shows in parks throughout the city, including at Durham Central Park. Films are free.

June 24: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Aug. 19: "Top Gun: Maverick"

E. Carroll Joyner Park, Wake Forest: Films hosted by the Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department throughout the summer are free.

June 17: "Encanto"

"Encanto" July 22: "Zootopia"

"Zootopia" Aug. 5: "Spider-Man: No Way Home"

Philip H. Kohn Mosaic Family Commons, Pittsboro: Mosaic hosts Friday night movies featuring different vendors every week.

June 16: "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Top Gun: Maverick" Aug. 4: "The Lion King"

"The Lion King" August 18: "DC League of Super-Pets"

Zebulon Community Park: On July 14 the park will show "Top Gun: Maverick." Gates open at 7:30pm and film starts at sunset.

Dorothea Dix Park's Big Field: Tickets aren't required for Dix Park's Summer Movies on the Lawn series, but RSVPs are appreciated.

😎 Hit the beach

A-frame Sun Shack. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Plan a summer beach trip with three Airbnb abodes, all less than a three-hour drive from Raleigh.

1. A-frame Sun Shack

This comfy duplex is a very short walk to Carolina Beach, local restaurants and the boardwalk.

Features: Pets allowed, free parking, fully stocked kitchen

Pets allowed, free parking, fully stocked kitchen Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $405 per night

2. Atlantic Beach Cottage

This cottage is just a block from Atlantic Beach access and complete with a screened front porch, an open deck and grill, full kitchen and flatscreen TVs.

Features: Dog-friendly, free parking, grill, washer and dryer

Dog-friendly, free parking, grill, washer and dryer Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $153 per night

3. The Loft

This New York-style penthouse is just steps from Wrightsville Beach.

Features: Free parking, beach access, fully renovated

Free parking, beach access, fully renovated Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $599 per night

🤔 While we're talking about beaches, here's a controversial question: What's the best beach in North Carolina?

🍦 Eat some ice cream, obviously

Videri's to-die-for soft serve. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios

By now, you probably know we at Axios Raleigh love us some ice cream.

So it's only natural that we'd suggest you make some time for ice cream this summer.

Some of our favorite spots:

🍦 Two Roosters Ice Cream (Lucille's favorite) has several spots in the area:

7713 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh

215 E. Franklin St., Raleigh

4025 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh

800 Taylor St., Durham

🍦 Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has two Triangle locations:

908 W. Main St., Durham

2014 Cameron St., Raleigh

🍦 Maple View Farm

6900 Rocky Ridge Road, Hillsborough

🍦 Fresh Local Ice Cream

6033 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

109 N. Salem St., Apex

138 E. Chatham St., Cary

205 S. Main St., Holly Springs

🍦 Broken Spoke Farm

5601 Saint Marys Road, Hillsborough

🍦 Videri Chocolate Factory

327 W. Davie St., Sweet 100, Raleigh

🚣 Paddle around

Robertson Millpond Preserve. Photo: Michael Robson/Courtesy of VisitRaleigh

If you're looking to squeeze in some time on the water but can't make it to the beach, the Triangle has some awesome spots for kayaking.

Among those worth checking out is Wendell's Robertson Millpond Preserve, where you can rent kayaks starting at $20 per hour.

Tell us: Where are your favorite places to go kayaking, canoeing or boating around the Triangle?