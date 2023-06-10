Best things to do this summer in Raleigh, Durham and beyond
Warmer days are on the way, and we've been plotting our favorite ways to make the most of them, stay cool and spend some time outside.
- So, just for you, we compiled a list of some summertime activities worth checking out.
📽️ Watch a movie outdoors
While the days may be hot, the nights are getting perfect for outdoor movie watching.
Driving the news: The Triangle is stocked with outdoor movie options this summer for the whole family.
Of note: Films included in this list start at 8:30pm unless otherwise specified.
North Carolina Museum of Art: The outdoor Park Theatre has a stacked list of great films showing this summer. Entry is $7.
- July 7: "Grease "
- July 8: "Dirty Dancing"
- July 14: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
- Aug. 4: "Slumdog Millionaire"
- Aug. 12: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
💡 Pro tip: You can order concessions ahead of time.
Moore Square: The city shows a film every First Friday from March to December. All shows are free.
- July 7: "Men in Black"
- Aug. 4: "The Princess and the Frog"
Durham Central Park: Durham Parks and Recreation's summer series features concerts and shows in parks throughout the city, including at Durham Central Park. Films are free.
- June 24: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- Aug. 19: "Top Gun: Maverick"
E. Carroll Joyner Park, Wake Forest: Films hosted by the Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department throughout the summer are free.
- June 17: "Encanto"
- July 22: "Zootopia"
- Aug. 5: "Spider-Man: No Way Home"
Philip H. Kohn Mosaic Family Commons, Pittsboro: Mosaic hosts Friday night movies featuring different vendors every week.
- June 16: "Top Gun: Maverick"
- Aug. 4: "The Lion King"
- August 18: "DC League of Super-Pets"
Zebulon Community Park: On July 14 the park will show "Top Gun: Maverick." Gates open at 7:30pm and film starts at sunset.
Dorothea Dix Park's Big Field: Tickets aren't required for Dix Park's Summer Movies on the Lawn series, but RSVPs are appreciated.
- Aug. 5: "Shrek"
😎 Hit the beach
Plan a summer beach trip with three Airbnb abodes, all less than a three-hour drive from Raleigh.
1. A-frame Sun Shack
This comfy duplex is a very short walk to Carolina Beach, local restaurants and the boardwalk.
- Features: Pets allowed, free parking, fully stocked kitchen
- Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $405 per night
2. Atlantic Beach Cottage
This cottage is just a block from Atlantic Beach access and complete with a screened front porch, an open deck and grill, full kitchen and flatscreen TVs.
- Features: Dog-friendly, free parking, grill, washer and dryer
- Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $153 per night
3. The Loft
This New York-style penthouse is just steps from Wrightsville Beach.
- Features: Free parking, beach access, fully renovated
- Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $599 per night
🤔 While we're talking about beaches, here's a controversial question: What's the best beach in North Carolina?
🍦 Eat some ice cream, obviously
By now, you probably know we at Axios Raleigh love us some ice cream.
- So it's only natural that we'd suggest you make some time for ice cream this summer.
Some of our favorite spots:
🍦 Two Roosters Ice Cream (Lucille's favorite) has several spots in the area:
- 7713 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh
- 215 E. Franklin St., Raleigh
- 4025 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh
- 800 Taylor St., Durham
🍦 Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams has two Triangle locations:
- 908 W. Main St., Durham
- 2014 Cameron St., Raleigh
- 6900 Rocky Ridge Road, Hillsborough
- 6033 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh
- 109 N. Salem St., Apex
- 138 E. Chatham St., Cary
- 205 S. Main St., Holly Springs
- 5601 Saint Marys Road, Hillsborough
- 327 W. Davie St., Sweet 100, Raleigh
🚣 Paddle around
If you're looking to squeeze in some time on the water but can't make it to the beach, the Triangle has some awesome spots for kayaking.
Among those worth checking out is Wendell's Robertson Millpond Preserve, where you can rent kayaks starting at $20 per hour.
Tell us: Where are your favorite places to go kayaking, canoeing or boating around the Triangle?
- Send a photo of your favorite spot to [email protected]!
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.