Data: University of Toronto; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Mobile device activity in downtown Raleigh remains below pre-pandemic rates, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

That's according to anonymized mobile device connectivity data analyzed by researchers at the University of Toronto's School of Cities.

Why it matters: Downtowns became ghost towns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as people sought to "flatten the curve" by staying at home as much as possible.

Even as the pandemic ebbs, the era of remote and hybrid work continues to keep many away from office clusters in downtown.

That has big implications for downtown economies, which have historically relied on commuting workers who spend money before, during and after their daily 9-5s.

In Raleigh, economic developers have closely tracked foot traffic and sought to find ways to reinvigorate the parts of downtown most reliant on office workers.

Zoom out: Downtown activity has returned to — or even exceeded — pre-pandemic rates in a handful of U.S. cities, but most are still struggling to attract the foot traffic they once did.

Salt Lake City (139%); Bakersfield, California (118%) and Fresno, California (115%) had among the country's highest post-pandemic downtown recovery rates as of February (the most recent data available), as measured by estimated foot traffic. San Francisco (32%), St. Louis (38%) and Portland, Oregon (40%) had among the lowest.

Zoom in: San Francisco's sluggish recovery is due at least in part

to its heavy concentration of tech workers — many of whom decamped elsewhere amid the pandemic.

Many of downtown Raleigh's largest employers are also tech companies that have gone hybrid, like Red Hat, or downsized, like Citrix.

Raleigh ranks among the metro areas with the largest share of remote workers.

How it works: The researchers essentially treated smartphones and other mobile devices as a proxy for their owners — if a device pings a nearby cell tower, it's a good bet that's where the device's owner is.