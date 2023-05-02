Lizzo performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

🧙 May 2: Hyperpop weirdos 100 gecs play the Ritz.

🇫🇷 May 3-14: Moulin Rouge! The Musical comes to DPAC.

🎸 May 6: Mdou Moctar, the ​​Nigerien guitar virtuoso, plays the Cat's Cradle.

🎹 May 10: Feist will play at The Ritz as part of her tour for her new album, "Multitudes."

🎤 May 10: Lizzo is blessing us with her presence at PNC Arena.

✌️ May 12: Stevie Nicks also blesses us with her presence at PNC Arena.

🌎 May 12-13: Global pop star Pitbull plays two nights at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheater.

🧑‍🎤 May 16: Sabrina Carpenter will make one of her final U.S. tour stops at The Ritz before heading abroad.

🪕 May 19: Folk rockers The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope perform at the N.C. Museum of Art.

🤠 May 20: Heartland rock legend John Mellencamp visits DPAC.

🔵 May 30-31: Asheville singer-songwriter Indigo de Souza plays the Cat's Cradle for two nights.