Lizzo performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans.

๐Ÿง™ May 2: Hyperpop weirdos 100 gecs play the Ritz.

๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท May 3-14: Moulin Rouge! The Musical comes to DPAC.

๐ŸŽธ May 6: Mdou Moctar, the โ€‹โ€‹Nigerien guitar virtuoso, plays the Cat's Cradle.

๐ŸŽน May 10: Feist will play at The Ritz as part of her tour for her new album, "Multitudes."

๐ŸŽค May 10: Lizzo is blessing us with her presence at PNC Arena.

โœŒ๏ธ May 12: Stevie Nicks also blesses us with her presence at PNC Arena.

๐ŸŒŽ May 12-13: Global pop star Pitbull plays two nights at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheater.

๐Ÿง‘โ€๐ŸŽค May 16: Sabrina Carpenter will make one of her final U.S. tour stops at The Ritz before heading abroad.

๐Ÿช• May 19: Folk rockers The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope perform at the N.C. Museum of Art.

๐Ÿค May 20: Heartland rock legend John Mellencamp visits DPAC.

๐Ÿ”ต May 30-31: Asheville singer-songwriter Indigo de Souza plays the Cat's Cradle for two nights.