The Triangle's best May shows include Lizzo, Feist and Stevie Nicks
🧙 May 2: Hyperpop weirdos 100 gecs play the Ritz.
🇫🇷 May 3-14: Moulin Rouge! The Musical comes to DPAC.
🎸 May 6: Mdou Moctar, the Nigerien guitar virtuoso, plays the Cat's Cradle.
🎹 May 10: Feist will play at The Ritz as part of her tour for her new album, "Multitudes."
🎤 May 10: Lizzo is blessing us with her presence at PNC Arena.
✌️ May 12: Stevie Nicks also blesses us with her presence at PNC Arena.
🌎 May 12-13: Global pop star Pitbull plays two nights at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheater.
🧑🎤 May 16: Sabrina Carpenter will make one of her final U.S. tour stops at The Ritz before heading abroad.
🪕 May 19: Folk rockers The Wood Brothers and Shovels & Rope perform at the N.C. Museum of Art.
🤠 May 20: Heartland rock legend John Mellencamp visits DPAC.
🔵 May 30-31: Asheville singer-songwriter Indigo de Souza plays the Cat's Cradle for two nights.
