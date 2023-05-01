Downtown Raleigh is adding something it hasn't had in nearly 40 years — a liquor store.

Driving the news: Wake ABC General Manager Bryan Hicks told CBS17 it plans to put an ABC store inside of the former Kimbrell’s furniture space on Fayetteville Street.

It would be the first liquor store to operate downtown since 1985, Hicks told the television station.

Why it matters: Downtown Raleigh has been desperate to bring more activity to its Fayetteville Street corridor, as the central part of downtown struggles to recover from the shift to remote work.