There will be a brand new beer for audiences to grab before the curtains open at Theatre Raleigh this year.

Driving the news: Theatre Raleigh and Trophy Brewing have collaborated on the release of a new India pale ale called Take a Bow.

The theater's 2023 season, which starts today, will feature five different shows, including the musical "Jersey Boys" and the premier of "The Weight of Everything We Know" by the Durham playwright Allan Maule.

Details: Take a Bow is made with citra and mosaic hops, with dry hop additions of citra cryo and el dorado.

It comes in at 6.1% ABV and will retail for $15.99 for a four pack.

Outside of the theater, you'll be able to find it at both Trophy Brewing locations, State of Beer and Young Hearts Distilling.

"Jersey Boys" opens tonight at 8pm. Tickets can be found here.