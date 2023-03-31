For the 110th year, Triangle residents will file into the stands to watch the beloved Durham Bulls as they open their minor league baseball season.

Driving the news: The Bulls open their home season with a three-game series against the Norfolk Tides. The first game begins Friday at 6:35pm.

Saturday, the Bulls will celebrate 110 years of playing in Durham, with a day game starting at 1:05pm.

Here's what to expect at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park — one of the best minor league stadiums in the country — this season.

🌭 The Bulls will use a new hot dog vendor, switching from Smithfield-based Bright Leaf hot dogs to Sahlen's all-beef hot dogs. And while the hot dogs are changing, dollar dog nights will continue on Thursdays.

🥨 Foot-long corn dogs are also making a return this year — after being absent last season due to supply chain issues, the team says. A new Bavarian pretzel has also been added.

🍺 Collectible beer bats, a fan favorite way to drink 22 ounces of beer, will return for select games throughout the season.

☕ Durham coffee roaster Derby Roasters will join the cast of local vendors, including Two Roosters Ice Cream, LocoPops, Pie Pushers pizza and El Jefecito tacos.

🏃A new grab-and-go stand has been added to the stadium's main concourse, allowing fans to quickly pick out a beer or hot dog, scan and pay for them and get back to their seat.

🍟 Gone are the days of only having a few condiments to put on your hot dog or fries. Condiment stands will now offer chipotle, BBQ, honey mustard and garlic aioli sauces.

The first of the Bulls' many theme nights arrives April 14, with the Copa de la Diversión to celebrate Hispanic culture.