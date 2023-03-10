Law enforcement could charge rioters with harsher penalties and hotel owners could more easily remove long-term guests under two bills North Carolina's legislature sent to the governor's desk this week.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has previously vetoed similar versions of both bills, though he hasn't indicated what he'll do this year.

Why it matters: The moves set up the first tests of whether Republicans, who have a supermajority in the Senate and are just one seat short in the House, will be able to override a potential veto from Cooper with the help of at least one Democrat.

"It'll tell us a lot about how Cooper will handle votes that divided his party in the legislature," Republican operative Jim Blaine said of the hotel bill.

Details: Under legislation branded by its Republican sponsors as "hotel safety issues," rules that make it difficult for a landlord to remove a tenant would no longer apply to hotel, motel or RV park guests who stay for less than 90 days.

The rioting bill would allow law enforcement to charge anyone who incites or engages in a riot and causes significant property damage, serious bodily injury or death with more severe felonies.

State of play: Numerous Democrats have backed both bills, indicating both the House and Senate could override vetoes.