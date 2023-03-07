Wake County Republican strikes election bill deal with Democrats
Two more seats would be added to Wake County's Board of Commissioners under legislation proposed by Holly Springs Rep. Erin Paré, she said in a release Monday.
- The legislation, which could easily become law, would also mean seven commissioners would be elected by district, and the remaining two would be elected at-large, bringing the total number of seats to nine.
Why it matters: The change will bring the Wake County Board of Commissioners in line with other commissioner boards in some of the state's largest counties.
Driving the news: Paré, a Republican, will amend a bill she proposed in February after reaching a compromise with the all-Democratic Wake County Board of Commissioners.
- She originally sought to make all county commissioner races nonpartisan and by district. Under the compromise, races will remain partisan.
Details: County commissioners are currently elected at-large to represent Wake's seven districts.
- The legislation is classified as a local bill and can't be vetoed by the governor.
What they're saying: "When 55% of the electorate resides in Raleigh and Cary, the more rural communities in Wake do not have the accountability they deserve in their elected officials, and that’s wrong," Paré said in a statement.
Catch up quick: The bill, filed by Paré last month, sparked outrage among Wake County Democrats, who called the move a "partisan tactic" to "assert local control."
