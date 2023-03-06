"Free Mind" by Tems was the top song Shazamed in Raleigh last year
"Free Mind" by Nigerian singer Tems was the most Shazamed song in Raleigh in 2022. Released in 2020, the certified Gold record is currently charting #1 in Billboard's US Afrobeats category.
Of note: "Free Mind" was also the top Shazamed song in Charlotte last year.
By the numbers: "Free Mind" ranked 39 spots higher in Raleigh compared to the rest of the country.
Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and and top 5 most Shazamed music genres.
Raleigh's top 10 artists were: Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Future, Lil Durk, Gunna, Kodak Black, The Weeknd and Doja Cat.
- The top 5 genres Shazamed in Raleigh were pop, hip-hop/rap, rock, R&B/soul and alternative.
How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.
- Axios' Erin Davis compared the song rankings in Raleigh to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.
