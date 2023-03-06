"Free Mind" by Nigerian singer Tems was the most Shazamed song in Raleigh in 2022. Released in 2020, the certified Gold record is currently charting #1 in Billboard's US Afrobeats category.

Of note: "Free Mind" was also the top Shazamed song in Charlotte last year.

Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

By the numbers: "Free Mind" ranked 39 spots higher in Raleigh compared to the rest of the country.

Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and and top 5 most Shazamed music genres.

Raleigh's top 10 artists were: Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Future, Lil Durk, Gunna, Kodak Black, The Weeknd and Doja Cat.

The top 5 genres Shazamed in Raleigh were pop, hip-hop/rap, rock, R&B/soul and alternative.

How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.