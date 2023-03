March shows happening around the Triangle

23 mins ago - Things to Do

Trevor Noah hosted the Grammy Awards earlier this year. He will be at DPAC later this month. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Here are some of the best shows happening in the Triangle this month:

๐Ÿš€ All of March: The Morehead Planetarium in Chapel Hill debuts "Mars: The Ultimate Voyage," a visualization of what the first human voyage to Mars would look like.

๐Ÿค March 3: Raleigh alt-country band Chatham County Line, Cat's Cradle in Carrboro.

๐Ÿค“ March 8: Alt rockers They Might Be Giants, The Ritz in Raleigh.

๐ŸŽน March 10-11: N.C. Symphony performs Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3, Meymandi Concert Hall in Raleigh

๐Ÿฅ March 15: Nick Cannon, Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine and other guests, The Ritz

๐ŸŽค March 24-27: Trevor Noah performs four nights at DPAC

๐ŸŽธ March 25-26: Triangle indie rock legends Archers of Loaf play two shows at Cat's Cradle.

๐Ÿช— March 25: Grammy-award winning norteรฑo band Los Tigres Del Norte, Martin Marietta Center for Performing Arts in Raleigh

๐Ÿช• March 28: Singer-songwriter Steve Gunn and Durham's Nathan Bowles Trio, Motorco in Durham.

๐ŸŽ™๏ธ March 28: Tedeschi Trucks Band, DPAC in Durham