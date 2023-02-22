NC lawmakers want state auditor to turn over documents
North Carolina lawmakers want to force the state auditor's office to share investigative and auditing files with law enforcement and other state agencies when it discovers a crime.
Why it matters: The legislation, filed this month, comes in light of the auditor's refusal to hand over some investigative records regarding a recent audit of a now-closed charter school, Bridges Academy in Wilkes County.
The intrigue: The legislation's filing also comes as State Auditor Beth Wood is under intense scrutiny for a hit-and-run in December, in which Wood wrecked a state vehicle.
What they're saying: "We continue to work with legislators on the bill and will monitor as it moves through the legislative process," Wood's office said in a statement.
- Her office declined to comment on the Bridges Academy case.
