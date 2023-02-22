North Carolina lawmakers want to force the state auditor's office to share investigative and auditing files with law enforcement and other state agencies when it discovers a crime.

Why it matters: The legislation, filed this month, comes in light of the auditor's refusal to hand over some investigative records regarding a recent audit of a now-closed charter school, Bridges Academy in Wilkes County.

The intrigue: The legislation's filing also comes as State Auditor Beth Wood is under intense scrutiny for a hit-and-run in December, in which Wood wrecked a state vehicle.

What they're saying: "We continue to work with legislators on the bill and will monitor as it moves through the legislative process," Wood's office said in a statement.