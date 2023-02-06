1 hour ago - Things to Do

How to win at Valentine's Day in the Triangle

Lucille Sherman
Illustration of a pattern of upside-down dark hearts with one highlighted right-side up heart in color

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It's me, Lucille, and no, this is not a subtweet.

I have two magical rules for not sucking at Valentine's Day: Plan early and, as my boss tells me daily, don't overthink it.

  • Really, though. If you only have the time and money to pick up a card and bring your loved one a coffee, that's enough.

Yes, but: We're only a week out from V-Day. So it's time to make a plan — big or small.

🫵 Order (Now. Order it now):
  • Blossom and Bone Florals in Durham is offering floral delivery and pick-up.
  • TG Floristry in Raleigh has a giant rose bouquet you can order if you're going all out, plus other stunning arrangements.
  • Pocket Gallery in Raleigh is lovingly assembling Pocket Bags with goods from local makers. Pick up is on Valentine's Day.
  • Pine State Flowers in Durham also has a gift set already assembled, or you can order bouquets there, too.
  • Raleigh's Grazin' Gals has pre-made charcuterie boards you can order.
Browse for goods:
🍫 Be sweet and get 'em some sweets at:
📆 DIY date:
  • It doesn't have to be anything fancy. It can be a coffee date, a cocktail date or a dinner-at-home date. Or you could:
  • Make love potions and herbal truffles with someone you love at BowerBird Flowers & Apothecary in Durham on Sunday, Feb. 12.
  • Grab dinner at Raleigh's Stanbury, if all the dinner spots you were eyeing (like Crawford & Son or Heights House) are booked already. Walk-ins only and no reservations make Stanbury the perfect spot for those among us who struggle with planning. Plus! Escazu is right next door — stop by before they close at six for a dessert-first kinda date night.

The bottom line: Order the flowers. Right now. For real.

