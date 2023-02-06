It's me, Lucille, and no, this is not a subtweet.

I have two magical rules for not sucking at Valentine's Day: Plan early and, as my boss tells me daily, don't overthink it.

Really, though. If you only have the time and money to pick up a card and bring your loved one a coffee, that's enough.

Yes, but: We're only a week out from V-Day. So it's time to make a plan — big or small.

🫵 Order (Now. Order it now):

Blossom and Bone Florals in Durham is offering floral delivery and pick-up.

in Durham is offering floral delivery and pick-up. TG Floristry in Raleigh has a giant rose bouquet you can order if you're going all out, plus other stunning arrangements.

has a giant rose bouquet you can order if you're going all out, plus other stunning arrangements. Pocket Gallery in Raleigh is lovingly assembling Pocket Bags with goods from local makers. Pick up is on Valentine's Day.

is lovingly assembling Pocket Bags with goods from local makers. Pick up is on Valentine's Day. Pine State Flowers in Durham also has a gift set already assembled, or you can order bouquets there, too.

also has a gift set already assembled, or you can order bouquets there, too. Raleigh's Grazin' Gals has pre-made charcuterie boards you can order.

✨ Browse for goods:

🍫 Be sweet and get 'em some sweets at:

Preorder a Valentine’s box from Little Blue Macaron

📆 DIY date:

It doesn't have to be anything fancy. It can be a coffee date, a cocktail date or a dinner-at-home date. Or you could:

It can be a coffee date, a cocktail date or a dinner-at-home date. Or you could: Make love potions and herbal truffles with someone you love at BowerBird Flowers & Apothecary in Durham on Sunday, Feb. 12.

with someone you love at BowerBird Flowers & Apothecary in Durham on Sunday, Feb. 12. Grab dinner at Raleigh's Stanbury, if all the dinner spots you were eyeing (like Crawford & Son or Heights House) are booked already. Walk-ins only and no reservations make Stanbury the perfect spot for those among us who struggle with planning. Plus! Escazu is right next door — stop by before they close at six for a dessert-first kinda date night.

The bottom line: Order the flowers. Right now. For real.