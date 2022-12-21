The losses and wins that shaped Raleigh this year

A woman lays flowers while another lights candles at the entrance of Hedingham neighborhood. Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

A running trail. A Christmas parade. A mall. The final months of 2022 will be remembered for the tragedies that came to our city's most familiar spaces.

Raleigh was thrust into the national spotlight in October when a 15-year-old mass shooter killed five people. One month later, a parade float driver ran over an 11-year-old dancer in the Raleigh Christmas Parade, one of the city's most anticipated and joyful events.

Why it matters: These moments rocked and defined our city this year. They also united Raleigh in a way that made it feel small.

After the mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood, the city came to a halt.

The governor and the mayor held a joint press conference. The city organized a vigil, as did numerous other communities. Dozens of people adorned the entrances of Hedingham in flowers, crosses and photos of the victims. News outlets breathlessly covered the story and wrote about the aftermath for weeks.

And then our little-big city did it all again just a month later, when a little girl died minutes into the city's Christmas parade.

Raleigh experienced other losses that didn't receive the same breathless media coverage: A mall shooting, a teenage boy shot on Halloween, a 12-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run.

As our city grows, it will face more tragedy. But this year has shown us that when it strikes, our city can put our differences aside and come together to love and support our neighbors.

This year, Raleigh also went viral for the chaos that is Glenwood South, the Triangle blessed us with so many new restaurants that we didn't have time to eat at them all and a Raleigh resident voiced his opposition to rezoning by playing Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself.”

Zach even told us about a story about his papa and Queen Elizabeth's first American football game.

Here are some of the other stories we think defined the Triangle and North Carolina this year, in no particular order.

