The losses and wins that shaped Raleigh this year
A running trail. A Christmas parade. A mall. The final months of 2022 will be remembered for the tragedies that came to our city's most familiar spaces.
Raleigh was thrust into the national spotlight in October when a 15-year-old mass shooter killed five people. One month later, a parade float driver ran over an 11-year-old dancer in the Raleigh Christmas Parade, one of the city's most anticipated and joyful events.
Why it matters: These moments rocked and defined our city this year. They also united Raleigh in a way that made it feel small.
After the mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood, the city came to a halt.
- The governor and the mayor held a joint press conference. The city organized a vigil, as did numerous other communities. Dozens of people adorned the entrances of Hedingham in flowers, crosses and photos of the victims. News outlets breathlessly covered the story and wrote about the aftermath for weeks.
And then our little-big city did it all again just a month later, when a little girl died minutes into the city's Christmas parade.
Raleigh experienced other losses that didn't receive the same breathless media coverage: A mall shooting, a teenage boy shot on Halloween, a 12-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run.
As our city grows, it will face more tragedy. But this year has shown us that when it strikes, our city can put our differences aside and come together to love and support our neighbors.
This year, Raleigh also went viral for the chaos that is Glenwood South, the Triangle blessed us with so many new restaurants that we didn't have time to eat at them all and a Raleigh resident voiced his opposition to rezoning by playing Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself.”
- Zach even told us about a story about his papa and Queen Elizabeth's first American football game.
Here are some of the other stories we think defined the Triangle and North Carolina this year, in no particular order.
- We lost some great restaurants in a trying year for the region's culinary scene (pour one out for Saint James and Garland). But we continue to attract interesting new restaurants, including one on the way from beloved chef Cheetie Kumar, and win James Beard awards.
- Raleigh's City Council got a lot younger and ideologically split in November's election. Indy Week's Jasmine Gallup profiled Raleigh City Council's newcomers: Megan Patton (District B), Mary Black-Branch (A), Christina Jones (E) and Jane Harrison (D).
- Speaking of that election, Raleigh continued to grapple with how densely it should grow. Many neighborhoods turned against Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin because of her zoning reform, but she will continue to wield strong influence on a divided council.
- From Durham to Raleigh, we started drinking in the streets with the creation of new social districts, which cities are hoping will reinvigorate downtowns stunted by post-pandemic trends.
- Political newcomer Willie Rowe defeated the incumbent Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, in a contest that will shape how North Carolina's largest county is policed.
- N.C. Policy Watch's dogged environmental reporter Lisa Sorg had some of the most impactful reporting on the state's troubled rebuilding efforts from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
- Economic growth in the southern Triangle reached a blistering pace in the past year — most notably with Chatham County landing one of the largest manufacturing projects in the state's history from the Durham semiconductor company Wolfspeed.
- North Carolina barbecue king John Shelton Reed shared his advice on how politicians campaigning this year could avoid the Great Barbecue Mistake.
- A deal to expand Medicaid in North Carolina again failed, with the state's hospitals being the biggest obstacle to getting legislation passed.
- We all stared feverishly at the Triangle's housing market wondering if home prices and rents would continue on their skyrocketing trajectory. By the end of the year we were confronted with cooling prices that remained out of reach for many thanks to rising interest rates.
