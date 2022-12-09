The ultimate gift-giving season is upon us.

If you don't have a gift in hand or an idea of what to get a loved one, coworker or friend, it's time to start brainstorming.

Here are some of our favorite places to shop for holiday presents, and some ideas of what to buy.

Edge of Urge is one of Lucille's favorite places in all of Raleigh to pop into when she feels like browsing or needs gift ideas. They've got gift guides, too.

Home Spice Za'atar. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios

Unlikely Professionals, just across the street from Edge of Urge, is great for your masculine loved ones who are hard to buy for. Plus! You can grab a beer or a natural wine while you shop.

Lucille's pick for the guy who sucks at communicating what he wants for Christmas: A camp flag that says "Coffee Whiskey Repeat" ($70), (or this one if you're looking for something edgier), a glass, amber french press ($85) or a "Not Today Satan" coffee mug ($18).

Inside Unlikely Professionals. Photo: Lucille Sherman/Axios

Thirteen West, a cozy shop in Carrboro whose Instagram presence makes Lucille want to buy all their clothes and home goods.

Parker and Otis, a brunch spot meets gift shop, because Durham is great sometimes.

Zachery's pick for the person who needs a pick-me-up: A "say yes and sometimes no" clipboard ($19), a very good vibes puzzle ($25), or a "to your health" wine tumbler ($25).

P.S. Does anyone want to buy Lucille this amazing lamp?

Other local gift ideas:

The bottom line: All of these stores and makers are wonderful, and we highly recommend visiting the shops in person if you're able.