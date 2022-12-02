It's time to knock out your holiday shopping. Why not keep your gift buying local?

Here are five holiday markets in the Triangle:

First Friday Holiday Market and Party: Dec. 2

Live music, drinks and local vendors at The Burrow, a creative space and market at 119 E. Hargett St. in downtown Raleigh. Entry is $5.

Downtown Durham Holiday: Dec. 3

Downtown Durham will host events all day long to kick off the holiday season. There will be deals and specials at shops downtown, live music at different locations throughout the day and a tree lighting at 6pm.

Saturday is also the debut for Durham's downtown social district, which will allow shoppers to carry alcohol to-go throughout downtown.

The Holiday Market at NCMA: Dec. 3

Triangle Pop-Up is bringing a selection of local artists to the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh. The event will give you the chance to shop local and check out the museum galleries and park. 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh.

Boxyard RTP Holiday Pop-up Market: Dec. 10

If you missed the Triangle Pop-Up event at NCMA, the group is hosting a holiday market at Boxyard RTP the following Saturday. Boxyard RTP is home to several restaurants, a coffee shop and Fullsteam Brewery. 900 Park Offices Dr., Durham.

The Carolina Inn Holiday Market Dec. 4 and 12