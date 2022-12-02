10 must-do holiday activities in and around Raleigh

It's the best time of the year. Here are 10 ways to make the most of the holiday season.

1. Go ice skating

Lace up and glide into the holiday spirit. Some ice skating rinks include Skate the Square at Fenton and THE RINK at Red Hat Amphitheater.

Both rinks are open through Jan. 16, 2023.

2. Marvel at festive light displays

Some ideas include:

3. Take the fam to a Christmas parade

Apex Rotary Christmas Parade: The parade starts at Ambergate Station and The Peakway and ends at the Apex Public Works. It starts at 5pm on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Fuquay-Varina Christmas Parade: The parade starts at 4pm on Sunday, Dec. 4. You can find the parade route map here.

Happy Holly Days Christmas Parade: The parade starts at Main Street and ends at Oak Avenue. It starts at 10am on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Durham Holiday Parade: The parade marches down Main Street starting at 10am on Saturday, Dec. 17.

4. Attend the State Capitol Tree Lighting Ceremony

The tree lighting is Dec. 8. The party starts at 5:30pm with luminaries and holiday music. Expect cookies, cider and a visit from Santa.

5. Go to a Hanukkah Menorah Lighting

Spend the second night of Hanukkah at the Cary Arts Center with the lighting of a new menorah. Expect kids' activities, treats and music, too.

The event is Dec. 19 5:30–6:30pm.

DTR Menorah Lighting is at 5:30pm on Dec. 18th at Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts.

Chanukah at Streets at Southpoint starts at 4:30pm on Dec. 18.

6. See a classic Christmas performance

Trans-Siberian Orchestra plays at PNC Arena on Dec. 14. Tickets start at $49+. Buy them here.

Carolina Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" various days Dec. 16–24. Tickets are $35. Find details here.

7. Celebrate Kwanzaa

This year's Kwanzaa celebration is noon to 5pm on Dec. 30, hosted at the Cary Arts Center. There will be a drumming demonstration for kids, a display from Ujima Group Inc. and live performances.

8. Rent an igloo

Unscripted Durham transformed The Patio into a winter wonderland with rentable igloos that fit 4–10 people. You can reserve them here.

There are no spend minimum requirements on Wednesdays and Thursdays; noon to 5pm Saturdays; or noon to 4pm Sundays.

Reservations are for a minimum of two hours and require a $50 per person minimum food and drink spend from 4–11pm Fridays; 5–11pm Saturdays; and 4–8pm Sundays.

The minimum spend for parties of two is $200.

9. Dine at the Angus Barn

Reservations are full this holiday season, but you can stalk their reservation page for cancellations.

Of note: You can make reservations up to a year in advance, so you can get planning for next holiday season.

10. Grab a drink at St. Nick's Pop-Up Bar

The Christmas bar is set up inside a historic home in downtown Raleigh (306 E. Hargett St.) Expect festive drinks, decor, local art and plenty of photo ops.