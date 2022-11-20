The U.S. Men's soccer team will once again play a World Cup match Monday afternoon — for the first time in eight years.

Details: USA kicks off its group stage play against Wales at 2pm and the team will hope to get off to a quick start.

The U.S. was drawn into Group B and will play games against Wales, England and Iran. The top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout rounds.

Be smart: U.S. Coach Gregg Berhalter played college soccer at UNC-Chapel Hill from 1991-1993.

The Triangle has grown quite a bit since 2014, when the U.S. was last in the World Cup — and there are more options than ever to watch the matches.

Here's where you can watch:

The London Bridge Pub in downtown Raleigh will show every game of the World Cup.

110 E. Hargett St., Raleigh

The Boot Room, a soccer pub connected to the great craft bottle shop Beer Study in Durham, serves great biscuits and sandwiches and will open early for games. When it's not the World Cup, the Boot Room is a Liverpool F.C. bar.

2501 University Dr., Durham

Bull McCabe's, an Irish pub in downtown Durham that also serves as an official Arsenal F.C. bar. The bar has a list of games it will be open for.

427 W. Main St., Durham

The Winchester Pub, another soccer-focused bar in North Raleigh will show World Cup matches.

6164A Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh

Soccer Fan Fest in Moore Square. The city of Raleigh will host a viewing of England versus the U.S. in Moore Square on Nov. 25.