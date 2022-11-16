Some of us still have pumpkins on our porch.

In this case, your procrastination paid off: We have some ideas for ways to get rid of — or recycle — your pumpkin.

Smash your pumpkin and add it to your soil. Lucille's husband did this last year, and now there's a baby pumpkin growing in her backyard.

If you use a compost service like CompostNow, you can simply put your pumpkin in your compost bin. CompostNow also has a drop-off site for its members.

If your pumpkin is un-carved, cut open the top and scrape out the pulp to make pie or seeds for a roasted snack.

Use it as a biodegradable pot. You can fill it with soil and a plant.

Take it to a Wake County food waste collection site.

Worth noting: If you're composting your pumpkin, make sure you remove all the decorations.

The city of Raleigh is asking residents to discard your pumpkin in their dark green trash can, rather than the light green waste cart.

For Durham residents, the city is providing similar guidance.