To put this election in terms all North Carolinians can understand, you could buy 7.3 million Cook Out trays with the $44 million spent between Republican Congressman Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley alone for the entire election cycle.

Why it matters: That's a lot of quesadilla and/or corndog and/or chicken wrap sides.

Flashback: Back in May, we tallied how many chicken and waffles dishes you could buy and the famous Beasley's Chicken and Honey with the money spent on the Senate primary.