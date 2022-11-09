2 hours ago - Politics
Here's how many Cook Out trays you'd get with Senate spending in N.C.
To put this election in terms all North Carolinians can understand, you could buy 7.3 million Cook Out trays with the $44 million spent between Republican Congressman Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley alone for the entire election cycle.
Why it matters: That's a lot of quesadilla and/or corndog and/or chicken wrap sides.
Flashback: Back in May, we tallied how many chicken and waffles dishes you could buy and the famous Beasley's Chicken and Honey with the money spent on the Senate primary.
- With $36 million in spending by candidates and outside groups, it was a whopping 2.6 million orders.
