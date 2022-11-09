2 hours ago - Politics

Here's how many Cook Out trays you'd get with Senate spending in N.C.

Lucille Sherman

Data: FEC; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

To put this election in terms all North Carolinians can understand, you could buy 7.3 million Cook Out trays with the $44 million spent between Republican Congressman Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley alone for the entire election cycle.

Why it matters: That's a lot of quesadilla and/or corndog and/or chicken wrap sides.

Flashback: Back in May, we tallied how many chicken and waffles dishes you could buy and the famous Beasley's Chicken and Honey with the money spent on the Senate primary.

  • With $36 million in spending by candidates and outside groups, it was a whopping 2.6 million orders.
