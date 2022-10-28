2 hours ago - Things to Do

The spookiest town in the triangle

Zachery Eanes

One of the colonial-style homes in downtown Hillsborough. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Nearly everything in the Triangle feels like it has been built, if not in the past decade, then in the past few decades. That's what a surging population since the 1960s will do.

  • But there's one town that has kept its old-time charm more than others. Hillsborough, established in 1754, is the oldest town in the Triangle, but Occaneechi and Eno Native American tribes called it home way before European contact.

That rich history also makes it one of the best places to visit during the Halloween season, when the orange-and-yellow fall foliage, colonial architecture and mist from the Eno River make it feel like the setting of a Stephen King novel.

Olde Town Cemetery in Hillsborough. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios.

The most haunted house there is Seven Hearths on East King Street.

What to do: Oct. 28-29, the Alliance for Historic Hillsborough is holding a Halloween Spirits Tour featuring actors from the Orange Community Players.

Zach's take: Even if you are not one to join a ghost tour, you can still catch the spooky ambience.

  • Grab dinner and drinks at the historic Colonial Inn, then make your way down to the town's riverwalk around dusk — and try not to get spooked by a sudden noise coming from the woods. You could then end the night catching some live music at the Nash Street Tavern.
