Nearly everything in the Triangle feels like it has been built, if not in the past decade, then in the past few decades. That's what a surging population since the 1960s will do.

But there's one town that has kept its old-time charm more than others. Hillsborough, established in 1754, is the oldest town in the Triangle, but Occaneechi and Eno Native American tribes called it home way before European contact.

That rich history also makes it one of the best places to visit during the Halloween season, when the orange-and-yellow fall foliage, colonial architecture and mist from the Eno River make it feel like the setting of a Stephen King novel.

The town feeds into that as well, whether it is neighbors and businesses going all out with decorations or the evening ghost tours that wind through the historic streets and neighborhoods.

Famed novelist and resident Allan Gurganus used to host a haunted house every year and there's a replica of the Michael Meyers house from the movie "Halloween" that hosts events.

Olde Town Cemetery in Hillsborough. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios.

The most haunted house there is Seven Hearths on East King Street.

The house, built in the 1700s and originally a tavern called William Reed's Ordinary, was owned by the Hayes family from the 19th century into the mid-20th century, according to NC Ghosts, a blog about the state's ghost lore.

The Hayes family still haunts the home to this day, according to the legend, including one apparition that is said to appear as "a large tabby cat with the head of a man."

Your mileage may vary. The current owners have reported zero sightings.

What to do: Oct. 28-29, the Alliance for Historic Hillsborough is holding a Halloween Spirits Tour featuring actors from the Orange Community Players.

Zach's take: Even if you are not one to join a ghost tour, you can still catch the spooky ambience.