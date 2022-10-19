1 hour ago - News

Worker death at Wolfspeed reportedly caused by electrocution

Lucille Sherman

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The death of a worker at Wolfspeed's Durham campus last week was reportedly caused by electrocution, the N.C. Department of Labor told Axios Tuesday.

  • The Oct. 13 workplace death triggered an investigation by the N.C. Department of Labor.
  • In 2019 and 2020, three workers in the state died of electrocutions, according to DOL.

What they're saying: "OSHA and Wolfspeed are actively investigating the circumstances that led to a tragic employee fatality," a spokesperson for the company said in an email.

  • "Unfortunately, Wolfspeed is unable to provide any further information during this investigation and asks everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time."

Of note: Wolfspeed, the maker of silicon carbide chips, is planning a $5 billion materials plant in Chatham County, Axios previously reported.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more