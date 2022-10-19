1 hour ago - News
Worker death at Wolfspeed reportedly caused by electrocution
The death of a worker at Wolfspeed's Durham campus last week was reportedly caused by electrocution, the N.C. Department of Labor told Axios Tuesday.
- The Oct. 13 workplace death triggered an investigation by the N.C. Department of Labor.
- In 2019 and 2020, three workers in the state died of electrocutions, according to DOL.
What they're saying: "OSHA and Wolfspeed are actively investigating the circumstances that led to a tragic employee fatality," a spokesperson for the company said in an email.
- "Unfortunately, Wolfspeed is unable to provide any further information during this investigation and asks everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time."
Of note: Wolfspeed, the maker of silicon carbide chips, is planning a $5 billion materials plant in Chatham County, Axios previously reported.
