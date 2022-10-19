The death of a worker at Wolfspeed's Durham campus last week was reportedly caused by electrocution, the N.C. Department of Labor told Axios Tuesday.

The Oct. 13 workplace death triggered an investigation by the N.C. Department of Labor.

In 2019 and 2020, three workers in the state died of electrocutions, according to DOL.

What they're saying: "OSHA and Wolfspeed are actively investigating the circumstances that led to a tragic employee fatality," a spokesperson for the company said in an email.

"Unfortunately, Wolfspeed is unable to provide any further information during this investigation and asks everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time."

Of note: Wolfspeed, the maker of silicon carbide chips, is planning a $5 billion materials plant in Chatham County, Axios previously reported.