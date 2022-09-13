One of Italy's best gifts to the world — the Negroni — is on full display at Triangle bars and restaurants this week.

Driving the news: The ruby-red cocktail, which brings together bitter and sweet flavors in perfect harmony, is being celebrated across the world for Negroni Week, an event organized by Imbibe Magazine and the Campari Group, known for its liqueur Campari, which is a critical ingredient in a Negroni.

Not that you needed an excuse to imbibe, but it's also for a good cause. Some of the proceeds will go to charity Slow Food, which advocates for sustainability and diversity in the food industry.

Here are the local bars and restaurants participating:

Killjoy, 116 N. West St., Raleigh

The Willard Rooftop Lounge, 9 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

The rooftop bar in Glenwood South will sell their Barrel-aged Negroni at a discount price as well as a "New-groni," which features chicory liqueur and coffee bitters.

Clockwork, 519 W. North St., Raleigh

Bittersweet, 16 E. Martin St., Raleigh

The downtown cocktail bar will have a special menu for the week, offering different variations of the Negroni.

Dram & Draught, 701 W. Main St., Durham and 1 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

Oak Steakhouse, 417 W. Hargett St., Raleigh

Mothers & Sons, 107 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham

The downtown Italian restaurant will offer a Negroni sangria.

Mateo, 109 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham

The Spanish tapas eatery is serving three different Negronis: one with a coffee liqueur, one with lime vermouth and one with mezcal and grapefruit-infused Punt e Mes.

Alley Twenty Six, 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham

Crude Bitters, 501 E. Davie St., Raleigh