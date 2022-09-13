Triangle businesses celebrate Negroni Week
One of Italy's best gifts to the world — the Negroni — is on full display at Triangle bars and restaurants this week.
Driving the news: The ruby-red cocktail, which brings together bitter and sweet flavors in perfect harmony, is being celebrated across the world for Negroni Week, an event organized by Imbibe Magazine and the Campari Group, known for its liqueur Campari, which is a critical ingredient in a Negroni.
- Not that you needed an excuse to imbibe, but it's also for a good cause. Some of the proceeds will go to charity Slow Food, which advocates for sustainability and diversity in the food industry.
Here are the local bars and restaurants participating:
Killjoy, 116 N. West St., Raleigh
The Willard Rooftop Lounge, 9 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh
- The rooftop bar in Glenwood South will sell their Barrel-aged Negroni at a discount price as well as a "New-groni," which features chicory liqueur and coffee bitters.
Clockwork, 519 W. North St., Raleigh
Bittersweet, 16 E. Martin St., Raleigh
- The downtown cocktail bar will have a special menu for the week, offering different variations of the Negroni.
Dram & Draught, 701 W. Main St., Durham and 1 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh
Oak Steakhouse, 417 W. Hargett St., Raleigh
Mothers & Sons, 107 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham
- The downtown Italian restaurant will offer a Negroni sangria.
Mateo, 109 W. Chapel Hill St., Durham
- The Spanish tapas eatery is serving three different Negronis: one with a coffee liqueur, one with lime vermouth and one with mezcal and grapefruit-infused Punt e Mes.
Alley Twenty Six, 320 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham
Crude Bitters, 501 E. Davie St., Raleigh
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.