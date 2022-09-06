Local Limelight: Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin
Welcome back to Local Limelight, where we highlight movers and shakers in the community.
Today, we hear from Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.
🍽 Her favorite places to eat in Raleigh: Garland, before it closed its doors late last month.
- Other picks: Mulino Italian Kitchen and Bar, Vidrio, Jolie and Players' Retreat.
🚃 What she thinks Raleigh is missing: Transit and a commuter rail.
- "That is the piece of infrastructure we need," Baldwin said.
🧘♀️ Before Baldwin reads anything in the morning, she navigates to the Calm app and meditates.
📱Her first reads are the Washington Post newsletter and then local news.
📖 One of her favorite books is "Upstream: The Quest to Solve Problems Before They Happen" by Dan Heath.
- "Often times, we're always responding instead of being proactive," Baldwin said. This helps you really think about how you handle problems before they become problems."
🤵♂️Go-to podcast: Tim Boyum’s "Tying it Together"
🏔Favorite long weekend spot: North Carolina mountains. One of her favorite towns is West Jefferson, and likes Leatherwood Mountains.
🐾 Pets: Jack Bauer, a 10-pound maltese-yorkie mix, and Charlie Brown, an 8ish-year-old Shitzu. Their names match their personalities, Baldwin said.
📌 If she could pass any law, it would: Protect abortion access and reproductive choice.
- Asked what restrictions, if any, should be in place for abortion, Baldwin said there shouldn’t be any.
- "This should be a choice women can make on their own with their doctor without government interference," Baldwin said.
✈️ Something she’s looking forward to: A trip to Australia next year.
🔌 How she unplugs: Cooking and playing with her puppies.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.