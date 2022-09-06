Local Limelight: Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin

Welcome back to Local Limelight, where we highlight movers and shakers in the community.

Today, we hear from Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.

🍽 Her favorite places to eat in Raleigh: Garland, before it closed its doors late last month.

🚃 What she thinks Raleigh is missing: Transit and a commuter rail.

"That is the piece of infrastructure we need," Baldwin said.

🧘‍♀️ Before Baldwin reads anything in the morning, she navigates to the Calm app and meditates.

📱Her first reads are the Washington Post newsletter and then local news.

📖 One of her favorite books is "Upstream: The Quest to Solve Problems Before They Happen" by Dan Heath.

"Often times, we're always responding instead of being proactive," Baldwin said. This helps you really think about how you handle problems before they become problems."

🤵‍♂️Go-to podcast: Tim Boyum’s "Tying it Together"

🏔Favorite long weekend spot: North Carolina mountains. One of her favorite towns is West Jefferson, and likes Leatherwood Mountains.

🐾 Pets: Jack Bauer, a 10-pound maltese-yorkie mix, and Charlie Brown, an 8ish-year-old Shitzu. Their names match their personalities, Baldwin said.

📌 If she could pass any law, it would: Protect abortion access and reproductive choice.

Asked what restrictions, if any, should be in place for abortion, Baldwin said there shouldn’t be any.

"This should be a choice women can make on their own with their doctor without government interference," Baldwin said.

✈️ Something she’s looking forward to: A trip to Australia next year.

🔌 How she unplugs: Cooking and playing with her puppies.