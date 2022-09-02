Just 16 miles east of Asheville, Black Mountain is the ideal spot to go if you're trying to have a more secluded vacation in Western NC.

Here's what to do and where to eat/drink and stay.

Where to stay

1. Pet-friendly eco home (Airbnb)

This cozy getaway has an enclosed porch where guests can enjoy a meal outside or just catch some fresh air.

Features: Lake access, free washer/dryer in-unit, WiFi

Rate: $118+ per night

Location: North Black Mountain

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

2. Hidden Vista Lodge

Newly built, this cabin is decked out with tons of amenities if you want to spend more time inside, and nearby hiking trails and waterfalls if you want to explore the outdoors.

Features: Fireplace, hot tub, fire pit, game room

Rate: $1,765+ fees (minimum three nights)

Address: 109 Fuji Falls Trail

3. Arbor House

This bed and breakfast by Lake Tomahawk is surrounded by amenities like outdoor tennis courts, pool, golf course and hiking trails.

Features: Free WiFi, pool, full gourmet breakfast available

Rate: $235+ per night

Address: 207 Rhododendron Ave.

Where to eat

1. Louise's Kitchen

Located inside a house that was built in 1904, Louise's Kitchen serves homestyle meals like biscuits and gravy, chocolate chip pancakes, blueberry waffles, grilled cheese sandwiches and chicken salad.

2. Dripolator

Dripolator has a wide variety of tasty drinks from hot chocolate to lattes, frappes and fruit smoothies.

3. Cousins Cuban Cafe

A family operation, Cousins Cuban Cafe serves a variety of authentic Cuban food that promises to be flavorful.

Hours: Daily 9am-3pm, closed on Wednesdays

Address: 108 Broadway Ave.

What to do

1. Hang out at Black Mountain Cider + Mead

Grab an afternoon drink at the taproom where the beverages are made with local apples and honey.

Hours: Thursday and Friday 3-7pm, Saturday 1-7pm, Sunday 1-6pm

Address: 104 Eastside Dr. #307

2. Take a hike

There's no shortage of great hiking in Black Mountain. We suggest Lookout, a moderate, well-marked 1.5-mile trail near Montreat.

3. Shop around downtown Black Mountain

The shops downtown include a yarn shop, book store, bicycle store and Lucille's favorites CW Moose Trading Company and WNC Outdoor Collective.