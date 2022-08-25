More than one million North Carolinians have some form of student debt. Many could see relief from a Biden administration plan to cancel some of it.

Driving the news: Announced yesterday, the plan could result in approximately 20 million Americans having their debt completely canceled.

The plan cancels up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients.

And up to $10,000 for individual borrowers who make under $125,000 per year.

Data: Federal Student Aid; Note: Includes outstanding principal and interest balances from Direct Loans, Federal Family Education Loans and Perkins Loans; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios

Zoom in: North Carolinians hold nearly $50 billion in student debt, according to data from Federal Student Aid.

In 2019-2020, 55% of college graduates in North Carolina had student loan debt, according to the Institute for College Access & Success.

The average debt was $29,681.

