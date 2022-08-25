14 mins ago - News

How Biden's student debt cancellation will affect North Carolina

Zachery Eanes
Illustration of a ball and chain replacing the tassel of a graduation cap, with the chains breaking.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

More than one million North Carolinians have some form of student debt. Many could see relief from a Biden administration plan to cancel some of it.

Driving the news: Announced yesterday, the plan could result in approximately 20 million Americans having their debt completely canceled.

  • The plan cancels up to $20,000 in student debt for Pell Grant recipients.
  • And up to $10,000 for individual borrowers who make under $125,000 per year.
Data: Federal Student Aid; Note: Includes outstanding principal and interest balances from Direct Loans, Federal Family Education Loans and Perkins Loans; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios

Zoom in: North Carolinians hold nearly $50 billion in student debt, according to data from Federal Student Aid.

Read more: Biden cancels up to $20K in student loans for Pell Grant recipients, $10K for millions of others

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more