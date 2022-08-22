Data: N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles; Chart: Axios Visuals.

Electric vehicle registrations in North Carolina are ticking up slowly but surely, according to newly released data from the state’s Department of Transportation.

Registrations in the state climbed to almost 31,000 as of June.

Yes, but: Electric vehicle prices are heading in the wrong direction, Axios' Nathan Bomey reported last week.

The average transaction price of an EV in July was $62,893, up 14.8% from $54,797 a year earlier, Bomey reports. That compares with an average of $47,198 for all vehicles in July.

Between the lines: Climbing prices don't bode well for consumers considering making the jump to electric.

What we're watching: How the number of vehicle registrations change (or don't) in light of cost increases — and how that impacts North Carolina's ability to register 80,000 zero-emission vehicles by 2025 and 1.25 million by 2030 — will be worth keeping an eye on.