16 mins ago - News

EVs continue to grow in North Carolina, despite high prices

Lucille Sherman
Data: N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles; Chart: Axios Visuals.
Data: N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles; Chart: Axios Visuals.

Electric vehicle registrations in North Carolina are ticking up slowly but surely, according to newly released data from the state’s Department of Transportation.

  • Registrations in the state climbed to almost 31,000 as of June.

Yes, but: Electric vehicle prices are heading in the wrong direction, Axios' Nathan Bomey reported last week.

  • The average transaction price of an EV in July was $62,893, up 14.8% from $54,797 a year earlier, Bomey reports. That compares with an average of $47,198 for all vehicles in July.

Between the lines: Climbing prices don't bode well for consumers considering making the jump to electric.

What we're watching: How the number of vehicle registrations change (or don't) in light of cost increases — and how that impacts North Carolina's ability to register 80,000 zero-emission vehicles by 2025 and 1.25 million by 2030 — will be worth keeping an eye on.

  • Of note: The state's goals include plug-in hybrids as well as electric vehicles.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more