Making the case for Music Midtown in Raleigh

Of course, that got us thinking about how Raleigh would be a much better pick for that than Charlotte, which has reportedly been described as "the Applebee’s of cities."

Context: Atlanta's September festival was shut down at least in part because the organizers couldn’t ban firearms due to Georgia’s gun laws, our Axios Atlanta colleagues reported.

The big picture: North Carolina is no stranger to losing events over legislative actions. After North Carolina’s legislature passed HB2 in 2016, also known as the infamous bathroom bill, the NBA All-Star Game pulled out of Charlotte and Bruce Springsteen canceled a concert in Greensboro.

So it's only natural that our leaders would at least joke about trying to steal another state’s event.

But how serious was Cooper?

"We wanted to showcase that there are alternatives, and a major event like that could be successful in North Carolina," Cooper spokesperson Ford Porter told Axios.

The governor's office has not been in contact with event organizers, however.

Either way, nothing beats a good hypothetical fight. So we pooled the power of Axios Local — which has newsletters in Raleigh, Charlotte and Atlanta — to make our pitch.

The case for Raleigh: Raleigh already hosts festivals like Dreamville, Hopscotch and the World of Bluegrass Festival. The city could be a natural fit.

We have Dorothea Dix Park, which has proven to be a great location for Dreamfest.

Our downtown area can also handle multiple stages, as shown by the annual bluegrass festival.

The case for Charlotte: Our colleagues at Axios Charlotte write that the city — an Atlanta wannabe, perhaps — has at least half a dozen potential venues. Charlotte also has a light rail.

The Atlanta perspective: Axios Atlanta’s Thomas Wheatley offered that any city that wants to host it should have these qualities:

A Midtown (or a central location in the city): Density concentrates energy and energy creates a good time.

Homegrown acts: Atlanta native Future was a headliner before Music Midtown was canceled, and some lesser-known acts made up the teeny tiny print on the poster.

Transit: Parking’s gonna be a nightmare — especially if you follow rule no. 1 — and the Uber lines will be hell. Transit works.

No sudden new gun laws: Just to be safe.

A different name: There’s only one Music Midtown so don't you dare take that from us.

You're welcome. Y'all owe us a case of Cheerwine.

Threat level: Raleigh isn't the perfect contender by the Axios Atlanta measures — let's save the "Midtown" debate for another day — but still ...