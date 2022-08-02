Delta Airlines resumed its nonstop flight from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to Paris Monday, the latest nonstop international flight to come back online since the pandemic.

What’s happening: You can now catch direct flights to six international destinations, with London and Montreal among the latest international nonstops to resume. Nonstop flights to Cancun, Toronto and Reykjavik are also available.

Why it matters: The new flights are a result of heightened interest in travel, and breathe life back into the "international" part of the RDU name.

Worth noting: An estimated 1.1 million passengers made their way through RDU in June, the airport said in a release last month, marking the third consecutive month for pandemic-era record growth in traffic.