Data: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Drug overdose deaths surged by 30% nationally during the first year of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday. That number is even higher in North Carolina, which saw a 40% increase.

That's nine North Carolinians a day who died from a drug overdose in 2020.

What's happening: Fentanyl has accelerated the opioid crisis, as it's often laced into other drugs, sometimes unbeknownst to the user.

Across the country, Black and Native American communities saw higher rates of overdose deaths, according to the CDC's latest report, and those disparities are worsening.

Why it matters: These numbers reveal long-overlooked disparities in health care and how social determinants like poverty, housing and transportation can hinder access to care like substance use treatment, Axios' Arielle Dreher reports.

The pandemic highlighted those disparities, which CDC officials said all play a role in why drug overdoses are disproportionately affecting Black and Native American people.

By the numbers: Disparities in overdose deaths were greater in counties across the country that saw more income inequality, particularly among Black residents, the report found.

Native American and Indigenous North Carolinians saw the highest rates of overdose deaths in the state in 2020, with around 84 deaths per 100,000 — an increase of 93% from 2019's rate, according to the state health department.

That's more than double the increase in overdose deaths Native Americans saw nationally, at 39%.

Around 36 per 100,000 white people died of overdose in 2020, by contrast — an increase of 32%.

What's next: In its recently passed state budget, North Carolina's legislature included multiple measures to combat substance abuse and opioid addiction.

