Some local companies have responded to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by pledging to pay the travel costs of workers located in states that ban abortions.

On Friday, for example, Raleigh-based Red Hat said it would reimburse up to $10,000 in travel costs for workers that must leave their home state to access care not available there.

Of note: Around 14% of large employers surveyed in June said they had a travel benefit in place for employees, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing survey data from Mercer LLC. Another 25% of larger employers responded they were considering it.

Why it matters: As companies' workforces are increasingly spread out, they are confronting diverging social policies that affect employees differently depending on where they live.