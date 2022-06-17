Rising mortgage rates could cool demand for Triangle homes
Demand for homes in the Triangle appears to be softening as mortgage rates continue to rise.
- Online traffic in May for homes in the Triangle was down around 20% compared to last year, and continued to fall in June, according to data gathered by Triangle Multiple Listing Services.
- Showings also fell from around 17 per listing in January to 11 in June, meaning individual houses were attracting less attention.
Why it matters: Last year was an "unprecedented market high," Matt Fowler, executive director of the Triangle MLS, told Axios.
- But surging mortgage rates are making it more expensive for individuals to purchase homes, and real estate experts are watching to see if it will cool the local market.
- The median price for a home sold in the Triangle region last month was $385,000 — up 22% year over year, according to data from Triangle MLS.
What they're saying: Rising mortgage rates should have a negative influence on home prices, according to last month's Triangle Area Residential Realty Market Report.
- But "supply and demand are still the overriding factors that determine house price[s]," Stacey Anfindsen wrote in the report.
And while demand appears to be dropping, it might not be dropping fast enough to make a difference, Fowler said.
- Historically, homes have usually sold for just a little under asking price, Fowler said. In Wake County, homes are currently selling at 105.6% more, according to Triangle MLS data for May.
The big picture: "It's a near record market still," Fowler said, "But I would expect, in the second half of the year, to see closings start to taper off."
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.