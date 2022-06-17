Data: Mortgage News Daily; Chart: Axios Visuals

Demand for homes in the Triangle appears to be softening as mortgage rates continue to rise.

Online traffic in May for homes in the Triangle was down around 20% compared to last year, and continued to fall in June, according to data gathered by Triangle Multiple Listing Services.

Showings also fell from around 17 per listing in January to 11 in June, meaning individual houses were attracting less attention.

Why it matters: Last year was an "unprecedented market high," Matt Fowler, executive director of the Triangle MLS, told Axios.

But surging mortgage rates are making it more expensive for individuals to purchase homes, and real estate experts are watching to see if it will cool the local market.

The median price for a home sold in the Triangle region last month was $385,000 — up 22% year over year, according to data from Triangle MLS.

Data: Triangle Multiple Listing Services; Chart: Axios Visuals

What they're saying: Rising mortgage rates should have a negative influence on home prices, according to last month's Triangle Area Residential Realty Market Report.

But "supply and demand are still the overriding factors that determine house price[s]," Stacey Anfindsen wrote in the report.

And while demand appears to be dropping, it might not be dropping fast enough to make a difference, Fowler said.

Historically, homes have usually sold for just a little under asking price, Fowler said. In Wake County, homes are currently selling at 105.6% more, according to Triangle MLS data for May.

The big picture: "It's a near record market still," Fowler said, "But I would expect, in the second half of the year, to see closings start to taper off."