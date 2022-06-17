1 hour ago - Real Estate
American Idol star Clay Aiken's Raleigh home is for sale
Former "American Idol" star Clay Aiken is selling his North Raleigh home.
- Aiken, who recently lost a bid to be the Democratic nominee in North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, listed his three-bedroom house for $980,000.
The details:
- The house has been listed on Realtor.com and Zillow for around two weeks.
- Built in 1994, the home is more than 4,200 square feet and sits on a 1.24 acre lot.
- It also has a basketball court and a pool.
