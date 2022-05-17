Raleigh-Durham metro ranked 6th best place to live in U.S.
Raleigh and Durham have, once again, been ranked better than Charlotte.
Among the 150 metro areas ranked in U.S. News & World Report's Best Places to Live rankings released Tuesday, Raleigh and Durham were ranked together as No. 6.
- The area was ranked No. 2 in last year's report.
- Charlotte, by contrast, is ranked No. 30, down from No. 20 the previous year.
The report factored quality of life, housing affordability, job market, desirability and net migration into the analysis.
Why it matters: The report is a reminder that the Raleigh-Durham metro area is up-and-coming.
- As more people flock here for good-paying jobs, affordability and proximity to the mountains and beach, our cities will need to continue to adapt.
This year, the top ten cities, according to the report, are:
- Huntsville, AL
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Green Bay, WI
- Boulder, CO
- San Jose, CA
- Raleigh & Durham
- Fayetteville, AR
- Portland, ME
- Sarasota, FL
- San Francisco, CA
Fun fact: Hickory, NC was ranked as the No. 1 most affordable place to live, in case you want to relocate to a premier furniture shopping destination.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.