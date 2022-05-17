Raleigh and Durham have, once again, been ranked better than Charlotte.

Among the 150 metro areas ranked in U.S. News & World Report's Best Places to Live rankings released Tuesday, Raleigh and Durham were ranked together as No. 6.

The area was ranked No. 2 in last year's report.

Charlotte, by contrast, is ranked No. 30, down from No. 20 the previous year.

The report factored quality of life, housing affordability, job market, desirability and net migration into the analysis.

Why it matters: The report is a reminder that the Raleigh-Durham metro area is up-and-coming.

As more people flock here for good-paying jobs, affordability and proximity to the mountains and beach, our cities will need to continue to adapt.

This year, the top ten cities, according to the report, are:

Huntsville, AL Colorado Springs, CO Green Bay, WI Boulder, CO San Jose, CA Raleigh & Durham Fayetteville, AR Portland, ME Sarasota, FL San Francisco, CA

Fun fact: Hickory, NC was ranked as the No. 1 most affordable place to live, in case you want to relocate to a premier furniture shopping destination.