They're low-key, often dimly-lit and cheap. Dive bards are the beloved drinking holes of regulars, and the places we go when we can't stomach another fancy cocktail or 9% double IPA.

We've compiled a short list of some best dive bars across the Triangle.

📣No slight to any great establishments not listed. Instead, let us know your favorite!

🪗 Accordion Club in Durham

Opened in 2017 by a Durham bartending vet, the club has established itself as one of the more laid-back dives in Durham's popular nightlife district around Geer Street. The name is an ode to the owner's grandfather, who was a traveling accordion player.

Location : 316 W. Geer St.

: 316 W. Geer St. Pro tip: Order the hot dog with green chile — a topping that is a callback to the owner’s native New Mexico — and head out to the back patio.

🎸 Slims in Raleigh

One of the true OG bars in downtown, Slims is about as laid back as you can find. If you like heavy metal, you’ll likely find new friends here.

Location: 227 S. Wilmington St.

227 S. Wilmington St. Pro tip: Go upstairs and play pool.

🥃 Bowbarr in Carrboro

You can spot this intimate bar by its large mural of a mustachioed man. It's a perfect oasis for townies in a sea of bars catered to students.

Location: 705 W. Rosemary St.

705 W. Rosemary St. Pro Tip: Follow up your trip to Bowbarr by walking to one of the many taco trucks that set up shop in downtown Carrboro at night.

🍻 Nash Street Tavern in Hillsborough