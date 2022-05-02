After eight years of serving on North Carolina’s Supreme Court, former chief justice Cheri Beasley is running for U.S. Senate.

What’s happening: Beasley is the presumed Democratic nominee and is expected to face the winner of the May 17 Senate Republican primary in the November election.

Axios talked with Beasley for our recurring Local Limelight series. Read on for her picks:

🍜 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: MOFU Dumpling Shoppe

🚈 What she thinks the Triangle is missing: Public transportation, like a light rail or more electric buses

📖 First thing she reads in the morning: Bible scriptures

⚡ Last great book she read: Harry Potter

⛱ Favorite long weekend spot: North Carolina beaches, like Emerald Isle and Wrightsville Beach

🐶 Family pet: Stanley the Shih Tzu

💊 If she could pass any law, it would be: Lowering prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate directly with drug companies and penalizing drug manufacturers who unfairly raise prices

🎓 Something she’s looking forward to: The young people graduating from college in the next week, including her nephew

🌞 How she unwinds: Being outside, riding bikes and cooking.

🍳 On cooking to unwind: “It is a wonderful expression of love for family and friends, and it's also just a great release to create dishes that people enjoy.”