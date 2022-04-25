4 must-try Raleigh restaurants that fly under the radar

The big-name restaurants like Crawford and Son and Poole's soak up much of the city's attention and awards. But Raleigh has plenty of hidden food gems, too.

From no-frills pizza to top-notch pho, here are a few of our favorites.

The Stanbury: This uncomplicated east Mordecai restaurant doesn't take reservations, and all the food, from the pork chops to the bread and butter appetizer, is memorable.

Anise Pho: Fast and delicious, Anise serves up some of the top customer service around. They also serve the rarity that is vegetarian pho.

Los Cuates: The underrated, inexpensive Mexican food you crave. Los Cuates has two Raleigh locations.

Frank's Pizza & Italian Restaurant: Frank's is not fancy. It's hidden in a shopping center off New Bern and serves giant pies of pizza that pair just right with cheap beer and late nights.

Lucille's order: New York White pizza.

