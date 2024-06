☑️ About two dozen people filed on Wednesday to run in Portland's general election in November, according to Portland elections manager Deborah Scroggin.

The candidates are running for city council (12 seats), mayor and auditor. ( OPB

🧠The Oregon Health Authority debuted a dashboard to raise awareness of traumatic brain injuries. (The Lund Report)

🚨 Commissioner Rene Gonzalez, a mayoral candidate, has protested Multnomah County's proposed allocation of money in its draft budget for tents, tarps and syringes. (Willamette Week)