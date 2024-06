🍽️ The award-winning chef behind Kann, Gregory Gourdet, is the new culinary director of a soon-to-open Parisian department store, Printemps, in New York's Financial District. (New York Times)

ğŸ—žï¸ Five local newspapers covering parts of central and eastern Oregon will cease printing next month, and 28 workers will be laid off, as owner EO Media attempts to cut costs. (Willamette Week)

🤔 Did your favorite spot make this list of best restaurants in the city? Longtime staples like Canard and Higgins, plus newbies Yaowarat and Xiao Ye, did. (Portland Monthly)

🌊 Coastal martens in southern Oregon and northern California are now listed as endangered species by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, meaning any future development in its habitat needs to account for potential harm. (OPB)