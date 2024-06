Since 2020, only a quarter of Multnomah County residents facing eviction were able to access rental or legal assistance through government and non-profit service providers, a new study finds. (OPB)

💸 State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner (D-NW Portland) resigned from the Joint Ways and Means Committee, which is charged with writing the state budget, to focus on her campaign for treasurer. (Oregon Capital Chronicle)

Sen. Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton) will succeed Steiner as co-chair starting next month.

🏈 Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Troy Franklin signed a four-year $4.9 million deal with the Denver Broncos. (The Oregonian)