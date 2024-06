🍕 Time Out magazine has named Portland the world's No. 10 city for food based on feedback from local consumers and Time Out writers. (Time Out)

🐚 Oregon health officials closed the Oregon coast to shellfish harvesting on Friday after a recent outbreak of paralytic shellfish poisoning, which has made at least 20 people ill. (OPB)

🏚️ Portland City Council will vote Wednesday on whether to foreclose on Gordon's Fireplace Shop, on the corner of NE Broadway and 33rd Avenue, which shuttered for good eight years ago and has remained dilapidated since. (Willamette Week)