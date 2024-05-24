Rose City Rundown

🦫 A beaver felled a tree causing it to take down a utility line and disrupt power for more than 33,000 people in NE Portland on Wednesday. (KOIN)

🦥 The Oregon Zoo has a new Linne's two-toed sloth named Berry, who was born at New Jersey's Turtle Back Zoo in 2017. (FOX12)

⚽️ Columbia Sportswear CEO Tim Boyle is joining the Portland Thorns' investor group. Other new money is arriving from Phoenix Suns co-owner Sam Garvin and former NBA player Josh Childress. (The Oregonian)