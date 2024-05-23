Portland has plenty of music, arts, sports and more going on this weekend — not just the Rose Festival — especially if you're Riot Grrrl-curious. Here are eight events to get you started:

Thursday

📕 Kathleen Hanna was a force behind the Riot Grrrl movement with her feminist art space Reko Muse. On Thursday, she discusses her memoir, "Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk" with Fabi Reyna. 7:30pm, Revolution Hall. $40.99.

⚽ Shave an hour off your work week, hit the 10 Barrel TV watch party and enjoy seeing the Portland Thorns win their sixth game on the trot, this time on the road at the top-placed Orlando Pride. 4pm. Free.

🧙 Join other Potter stans, watch the movie and listen really closely to the Oregon Symphony playing the score from "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I in Concert." Friday-Sunday, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall. 7:30pm. $37 and up.

⏺️ Get down with Kevin Durante, who brought deep, soulful House music from Florida to Ibiza and back. He still takes listeners around the world with his sets. Holocene. 9pm. $20.

Saturday

🐴 The closest thing to 4H in the city, the Multnomah County Fair is always free. Dance-offs, Lucha libre wrestling, cosplay tradwife at the needlepoint tent … you can have it all. Through Monday, Oaks Amusement Park, Noon-7pm.

⚽ The 11th-placed Portland Timbers take on Sporting KC, who are two spots below. Cheer on the boys and look for ticket bargains. Providence Park. 7:30pm. $20.

Sunday

🎸 Avril Lavigne can still belt out "I'm With You" — that's plenty. RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, Ridgefield. 7pm. $41.30 and up.

🧷 Make it a punkette-themed weekend at Rockers for Rollers, a multi-band benefit for the Rose City Rollers' Rosebud's Allstars National Team. Mission Theater. 3pm. $12 and up.