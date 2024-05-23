1 hour ago - News

Rose City Rundown

Illustration of the Axios logo made out of roses.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

⚒️ DaBella, the remodeling company dropped as the Portland Timbers jersey sponsor after one game, filed a lawsuit against the club alleging breach of contract. (Portland Business Journal)

🎒 Portland Public Schools is down to three candidates for its next superintendent: Vancouver resident Kimberlee Armstrong, Salem-Keizer Public Schools deputy superintendent Iton Udosenata, and Paul Cruz, fomer superintendent of Austin Independent School District in Texas. (KOIN)

About a dozen pro-Palestinian students protested and two chained themselves to the front of Portland State University's Richard and Maurine Neuberger Center yesterday. Campus police arrested two students. (KOIN)

