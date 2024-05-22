Rose City Rundown Share on facebook (opens in new window) Share on twitter (opens in new window) Share on linkedin (opens in new window) Share on nextdoor (opens in new window) Share on email (opens in new window)
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios
🏥 Nearly a quarter of all residential and outpatient behavioral health treatment centers in the U.S. are owned by private equity firms, a new study from Oregon Health & Science University found. In a lawsuit filed yesterday, the Oregon Department of Agriculture alleges a Eugene horse-boarding facility's massive manure pile could be contaminating nearby Fern Ridge Lake, a popular spot for swimming, fishing and water skiing. (The Oregonian)
