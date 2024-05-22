26 mins ago - News

Rose City Rundown

🏥 Nearly a quarter of all residential and outpatient behavioral health treatment centers in the U.S. are owned by private equity firms, a new study from Oregon Health & Science University found.

In a lawsuit filed yesterday, the Oregon Department of Agriculture alleges a Eugene horse-boarding facility's massive manure pile could be contaminating nearby Fern Ridge Lake, a popular spot for swimming, fishing and water skiing. (The Oregonian)

