May 21, 2024 - News

Rose City Rundown

A hiker from Hillsboro died Sunday afternoon when she fell 50 feet from a cliff near the Oneonta Trailhead in the Columbia River Gorge. (The Oregonian)

😷 Health authorities said nearly 9% of Oregon kindergarteners are missing at least one required vaccination, up from almost 7% in 2022. Officials are worried that measles and whooping cough could spread. (Oregon Capital Chronicle)

🐟 A rare deep-sea angler fish, whose head functions as a lantern, washed up south of Cannon Beach, a first for Oregon, according to staff at the Seaside Aquarium. (KOIN)

